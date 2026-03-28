Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of PLTR opened at $143.06 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.