4,342 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 159.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,487,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,157,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $179.14 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.87.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $194.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

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About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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