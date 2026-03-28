OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,815 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the February 26th total of 56,649 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

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OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. This is an increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

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The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

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