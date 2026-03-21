Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $194.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

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