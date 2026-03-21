PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PICS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PICS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PICS from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of PICS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

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PICS Stock Performance

Shares of PICS stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. PICS has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $558.09 million during the quarter.

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