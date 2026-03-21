Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $42.9560, with a volume of 361449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,331,289.05. The trade was a 13.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 71.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 584,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,219,000 after buying an additional 243,161 shares during the period. Maestria Partners LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 372,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,303,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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