Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised WAVE Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

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WAVE Life Sciences Trading Down 49.6%

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.20 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.77.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a negative net margin of 478.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $43,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,908.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $499,569.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,098.35. The trade was a 34.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,748 shares of company stock worth $907,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. CWM LLC grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

More WAVE Life Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting WAVE Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform view on WVE, forecasting significant upside vs. the current price — a bullish analyst signal ahead of the trial update. Mizuho price target raise

Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform view on WVE, forecasting significant upside vs. the current price — a bullish analyst signal ahead of the trial update. Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded WAVE to “strong?buy” (reported via Zacks), indicating some institutional conviction prior to the trial data release. Truist upgrade / Zacks

Truist upgraded WAVE to “strong?buy” (reported via Zacks), indicating some institutional conviction prior to the trial data release. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: a single 240 mg dose of WVE?007 produced placebo?adjusted improvements at six months — visceral fat down ~14.3%, total fat down ~5%, lean mass +2%, waist ?3.3%, and weight ?0.9% — and reported continued tolerability. Company INLIGHT press release

Company press release: a single 240 mg dose of WVE?007 produced placebo?adjusted improvements at six months — visceral fat down ~14.3%, total fat down ~5%, lean mass +2%, waist ?3.3%, and weight ?0.9% — and reported continued tolerability. Negative Sentiment: Investors punished the stock after headlines emphasized the underwhelming weight?loss and mixed higher?dose results; multiple outlets reported a >50% intraday plunge as traders reassessed commercial prospects. Reuters: shares plunge

Investors punished the stock after headlines emphasized the underwhelming weight?loss and mixed higher?dose results; multiple outlets reported a >50% intraday plunge as traders reassessed commercial prospects. Negative Sentiment: Coverage framed the readout as “underwhelming” (minimal weight change despite visceral?fat signals), leading to downgrades and skeptical analyst commentary questioning near?term commercial potential. Seeking Alpha: downgrade

Coverage framed the readout as “underwhelming” (minimal weight change despite visceral?fat signals), leading to downgrades and skeptical analyst commentary questioning near?term commercial potential. Negative Sentiment: A plaintiff?side law firm (Johnson Fistel) announced an investigation into potential investor claims related to WAVE’s disclosures, which can increase legal risk and weigh on sentiment. Johnson Fistel investigation

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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