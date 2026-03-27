Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 64.8% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,583 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 26th total of 48,907 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 1.5%

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

HTOO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,782. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is a renewable energy company focused on the development and commercialization of green hydrogen production technologies. The company specializes in solar-driven hydrogen generation, leveraging proprietary microelectrolyzer systems combined with concentrated solar power (CSP) to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s ATHENA platform integrates advanced solar collectors, power electronics and modular electrolyzers to convert solar energy directly into green hydrogen, positioning the company as a provider of emission-free fuel solutions for industrial, transportation and utility applications.

At the core of Fusion Fuel’s offering is its scalable, containerized hydrogen production unit, which can be deployed in on-site or grid-connected installations.

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