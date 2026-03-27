Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.99 and traded as high as C$17.54. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 1.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.62.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

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Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

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