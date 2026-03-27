Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Financial Contrast

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of -2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Tempest Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) N/A Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$41.84 million ($10.05) -0.17

Tempest Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioasis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bioasis Technologies and Tempest Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tempest Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 622.54%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioasis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tempest Therapeutics N/A -310.89% -125.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bioasis Technologies

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Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Tempest Therapeutics

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Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, an enzyme that regulates cGAS/STING pathway signaling and immune recognition. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inception Sciences, Inc.

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