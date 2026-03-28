First County Bank CT Has $1.35 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,228,624,000 after acquiring an additional 748,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,420,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,732,966,000 after acquiring an additional 159,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,753,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,106,255,000 after buying an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,826,049,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $179.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.87. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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