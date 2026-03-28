Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 507.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,944 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity: market data shows 286,495 call options traded (about 24% above a typical daily call volume), which can indicate speculative bullish positioning or trading around the headline volatility.

Unusually large call?option activity: market data shows 286,495 call options traded (about 24% above a typical daily call volume), which can indicate speculative bullish positioning or trading around the headline volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: broader market caution and headline?driven trading are compressing risk appetite this week; MarketBeat’s weekly roundup references SMCI amid volatile headlines, which can keep trading choppy. MarketBeat Week in Review

Market context: broader market caution and headline?driven trading are compressing risk appetite this week; MarketBeat’s weekly roundup references SMCI amid volatile headlines, which can keep trading choppy. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action filings and law?firm notices: several firms have announced or filed securities class actions alleging Super Micro failed to disclose material China/export?control exposure; an active race for lead plaintiffs (deadlines in late May) increases litigation risk and potential financial/distraction costs. Rosen Law Firm class action notice

Multiple class?action filings and law?firm notices: several firms have announced or filed securities class actions alleging Super Micro failed to disclose material China/export?control exposure; an active race for lead plaintiffs (deadlines in late May) increases litigation risk and potential financial/distraction costs. Negative Sentiment: Reuters report on restricted?chip sales: procurement data shows four Chinese universities (two reported to have PLA links) purchased Super Micro servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips, renewing export?control and compliance concerns tied to an earlier federal indictment of a co?founder. This is a core catalyst for investor concern about regulatory/penalty risk. Reuters: Chinese universities bought restricted chips

Reuters report on restricted?chip sales: procurement data shows four Chinese universities (two reported to have PLA links) purchased Super Micro servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips, renewing export?control and compliance concerns tied to an earlier federal indictment of a co?founder. This is a core catalyst for investor concern about regulatory/penalty risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and valuation pressure: Citi and others trimmed price targets (Citi reportedly cut to $25; Rosenblatt and others also lowered targets), widening the gap between current trading levels and prior estimates and adding downward pressure. Yahoo Finance: Citi cuts SMCI price target

Analyst cuts and valuation pressure: Citi and others trimmed price targets (Citi reportedly cut to $25; Rosenblatt and others also lowered targets), widening the gap between current trading levels and prior estimates and adding downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and media pressure: social?media sentiment scores and analyst/commentary have swung sharply negative, amplifying volatility and potential forced selling; coverage highlights steep sentiment reversal and prior sharp price moves. 247WallSt: Reddit sentiment collapse

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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