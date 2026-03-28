Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Louis Parks Acquires 1,500 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Director Louis Parks bought 1,500 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $15,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $93,183.09. This trade represents a 19.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Down 1.7%

Star Equity stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

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Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Star Equity News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Here are the key news stories impacting Star Equity this week:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Star Equity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on shares of Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Star Equity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

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Star Equity Company Profile

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Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

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