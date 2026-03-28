Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Louis Parks Acquires 1,500 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Director Louis Parks bought 1,500 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $15,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $93,183.09. This trade represents a 19.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Star Equity Stock Down 1.7%
Star Equity stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Key Star Equity News
- Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.23 from $0.16, signalling stronger late?2027 expectations for the business. Sidoti raises Q4 2027 estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.14 from $0.06, suggesting improving near?term profitability expectations into 2027. Sidoti raises Q1 2027 estimate
- Positive Sentiment: An outside report published on MSN noted a raised price target (up 11.76% to $19.38), which may support upside expectations among some investors. STRR price target increased
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Litchfield Hills Research commentary and broader analyst forecast summaries) circulated summarizing Q1 and FY2027 outlooks; they provide context but no single decisive new data point. Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Star Equity Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its Q4 2026 EPS forecast sharply to $0.11 from $0.22, reducing expected near?term earnings. Sidoti cuts Q4 2026 estimate
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed Q1 2026 guidance to $0.00 from $0.10 and lowered FY2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.89, signaling weaker full?year prospects than previously modeled. Sidoti lowers FY2026 and Q1 2026 estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti also trimmed several 2026–2027 quarterly estimates (Q2/Q3 2027 and Q3 2026), indicating the firm reduced its growth visibility across multiple quarters. Sidoti trims multiple 2026–2027 estimates
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Star Equity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on shares of Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Star Equity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Star Equity
Star Equity Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.
With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.
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