Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) CEO Buys $11,108.88 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) CEO Brooks Pierce bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $11,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,239.50. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.23. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.95.

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Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.43). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Inspired Entertainment

Positive Sentiment: Chairman A. Lorne Weil bought a total of ~50,000 shares across March 25–27 at prices between $6.66–$6.85 (?$340k aggregate). His holdings rose to ~622,771 shares, signaling continued insider accumulation and confidence in the business. SEC Filing

Chairman A. Lorne Weil bought a total of ~50,000 shares across March 25–27 at prices between $6.66–$6.85 (?$340k aggregate). His holdings rose to ~622,771 shares, signaling continued insider accumulation and confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brooks H. Pierce purchased ~20,000 shares across March 25–27 at roughly $6.66–$6.88 (~$137k total), increasing his stake to ~57,407 shares (a double-digit percentage increase in his ownership). CEO buying typically has high signaling value for investors. SEC Filing

CEO Brooks H. Pierce purchased ~20,000 shares across March 25–27 at roughly $6.66–$6.88 (~$137k total), increasing his stake to ~57,407 shares (a double-digit percentage increase in his ownership). CEO buying typically has high signaling value for investors. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares on March 26 at ~$6.92 (~$69k), lifting his stake to ~64,568 shares — another insider purchase reinforcing positive management alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares on March 26 at ~$6.92 (~$69k), lifting his stake to ~64,568 shares — another insider purchase reinforcing positive management alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst/press comparison of Swvl (SWVL) and Inspired (INSE) was published; it provides sector context but is unlikely to move INSE materially on its own. Comparing Swvl and Inspired Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspired Entertainment this week:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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