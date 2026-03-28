Treatt’s (TET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 270 target price on the stock.

Treatt Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 195.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Treatt has a 1 year low of GBX 180 and a 1 year high of GBX 340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.37. The firm has a market cap of £115.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.71.

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Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Treatt had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Treatt will post 27.0420792 EPS for the current year.

Treatt Company Profile

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results. Our people are creative, technically excellent and dedicated – allowing us to develop and supply a range of ready-made or bespoke systems to suit even the most adventurous needs.

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