Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $4,170,597.47 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $4,170,597.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,034,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,664,671.12. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $2,259,600.00.

Vicor Stock Down 3.1%

VICR stock opened at $153.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.84. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $209.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vicor by 1,921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

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Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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