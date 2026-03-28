Insider Selling: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) COO Sells $1,232,012.25 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:BURL opened at $312.58 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.44.

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Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

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Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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