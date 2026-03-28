Generate Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 471.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $2,589,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11,128.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,579,000 after buying an additional 1,789,388 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,233,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,946,000 after buying an additional 979,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 847,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after buying an additional 672,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.9%

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

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About ServiceNow

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ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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