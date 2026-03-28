Reviewing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Royalty has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XOMA Royalty and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Royalty 1 2 3 0 2.33 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

XOMA Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 104.18%. Given XOMA Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOMA Royalty is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares XOMA Royalty and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Royalty 45.75% 10.32% 3.49% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -263.18% -10.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA Royalty and Enzon Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Royalty $11.66 million 30.81 $31.71 million $1.46 20.66 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 145.46 -$3.41 million ($0.07) -0.84

XOMA Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of XOMA Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of XOMA Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOMA Royalty beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA Royalty

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs. The company was formerly known as Enzon, Inc and changed its name to Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

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