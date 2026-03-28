Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Financial Comparison

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Theta Gold Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $4.07 billion 2.24 $792.56 million N/A N/A Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 0 3 1 1 2.60 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -2.07, meaning that its share price is 307% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.