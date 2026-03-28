Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 37,198 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 876.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,964,000 after buying an additional 6,651,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,220,000 after buying an additional 4,524,057 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,956,695 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,643,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,072 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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