Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,304 Deere & Company $DE

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.5%

Deere & Company stock opened at $566.78 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $404.42 and a one year high of $674.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.69 and a 200 day moving average of $509.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.