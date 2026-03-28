Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,437 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $189.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group initiated/updated coverage with bullish FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26 $6.80, FY27 $7.50) and a Buy stance, implying upside vs. consensus and supporting investor confidence in RTX’s earnings trajectory. Erste Group Coverage Initiated

Erste Group initiated/updated coverage with bullish FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26 $6.80, FY27 $7.50) and a Buy stance, implying upside vs. consensus and supporting investor confidence in RTX’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit completed a $115M expansion of the Redstone Missile Integration Facility, boosting integration/delivery capacity by >50% and pairing with long?term munitions framework deals — this increases production capacity to meet sustained defense demand. Redstone Expansion Article

RTX’s Raytheon unit completed a $115M expansion of the Redstone Missile Integration Facility, boosting integration/delivery capacity by >50% and pairing with long?term munitions framework deals — this increases production capacity to meet sustained defense demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst piece highlights Pratt & Whitney (within RTX) as a growth driver via advanced engines and aftermarket services, which can lift margins and recurring revenue in both commercial and defense aviation. Zacks Pratt & Whitney Outlook

Analyst piece highlights Pratt & Whitney (within RTX) as a growth driver via advanced engines and aftermarket services, which can lift margins and recurring revenue in both commercial and defense aviation. Neutral Sentiment: Media/celebrity endorsement (Jim Cramer) has supported near-term investor enthusiasm previously, but this is sentiment-driven rather than fundamental. Jim Cramer Coverage

Media/celebrity endorsement (Jim Cramer) has supported near-term investor enthusiasm previously, but this is sentiment-driven rather than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: U.S. warnings that the Israel?Iran conflict could force the Pentagon to prioritize munitions for the Middle East may delay or divert Patriot interceptor shipments to Ukraine — creating short?term uncertainty in order timing and potential inventory reallocation for RTX’s air?defense businesses. QuiverQuant: Iran War Could Disrupt Shipments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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