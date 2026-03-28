Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,894,585,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The firm has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.