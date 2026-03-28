Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (26.92) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%.

Here are the key takeaways from Oxford Biomedica’s conference call:

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OXB reported strong 2025 results with revenue up 33% to £170.9m and its first full-year operating EBITDA profit of £8.1m since the strategic refocus.

OXB reported strong 2025 results with revenue up 33% to and its first full-year operating EBITDA profit of since the strategic refocus. The company says its commercial visibility is robust, with backlog up 36% to £204m and contracted client orders at £224m , covering ~60% of 2026 guidance and >80% when including risk?adjusted pipeline items.

The company says its commercial visibility is robust, with backlog up 36% to and contracted client orders at , covering ~60% of 2026 guidance and >80% when including risk?adjusted pipeline items. OXB completed the acquisition of an FDA?approved commercial-scale Durham facility, giving it an end?to?end U.S. manufacturing footprint that management says accelerated commercial deals (e.g., BMS) and expands capacity for late?stage launches.

OXB completed the acquisition of an FDA?approved commercial-scale Durham facility, giving it an end?to?end U.S. manufacturing footprint that management says accelerated commercial deals (e.g., BMS) and expands capacity for late?stage launches. 2026 guidance is for £220–240m revenue and ~10% full?year operating EBITDA margin (H1 expected EBITDA?lossy due to maintenance, tech transfers and Durham integration), with capex ~£50m for 2026–27 and medium?term targets of 25–30% y/y growth and ?20% EBITDA in 2027.

2026 guidance is for revenue and ~10% full?year operating EBITDA margin (H1 expected EBITDA?lossy due to maintenance, tech transfers and Durham integration), with capex ~£50m for 2026–27 and medium?term targets of 25–30% y/y growth and ?20% EBITDA in 2027. Balance sheet strengthened with year?end cash of £96.9m, net cash ~£55.4m, a £60m equity placing and a new Oaktree facility, which management says provides funding flexibility for network investment and ramp?up.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 562 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 232.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 952. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 734.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 664.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 827 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.

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About Oxford Biomedica

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Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

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