WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million.

Here are the key takeaways from WhiteFiber’s conference call:

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The company signed a 10-year, 40?MW IT load agreement with Nscale that represents roughly $865 million of contracted revenue (including escalators and installation), with the full tranche now scheduled for a May 31 ready?for?service date after a customer?driven change order and an investment?grade hyperscaler offtaker that materially improves financing optionality.

of contracted revenue (including escalators and installation), with the full tranche now scheduled for a May 31 ready?for?service date after a customer?driven change order and an investment?grade hyperscaler offtaker that materially improves financing optionality. Balance sheet and financing position strengthened — year?end cash of $114.4 million , no funded debt, an undrawn RBC facility, and a $230 million convertible note completed in January (4.5% coupon with a capped?call structure); management expects to secure debt financing for NC?1 in Q2 2026 and says they can fully fund NC?1 to completion.

, no funded debt, an undrawn RBC facility, and a $230 million convertible note completed in January (4.5% coupon with a capped?call structure); management expects to secure debt financing for NC?1 in Q2 2026 and says they can fully fund NC?1 to completion. The cloud business is being repositioned toward enterprise/managed GPU deployments, including monetizing ~1,000 H200 GPUs for ~$26 million, but management expects near?term cloud revenue weakness with Q1 guidance of roughly $16 million–$17 million (April as the low point) before a mid?Q2 ramp and stronger second half.

(April as the low point) before a mid?Q2 ramp and stronger second half. The company’s retrofit?first execution remains a differentiator — Montreal 3 was converted into a data center in ~6 months to support Cerebras, they’re exercising a CAD 24M purchase option to cut annual lease expense, and they continue to evaluate >1?GW of pipeline across small urban (5–20 MW) and large campus opportunities.

WhiteFiber Stock Down 11.3%

WYFI opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.44 million and a P/E ratio of -22.94. WhiteFiber has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WYFI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WhiteFiber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WhiteFiber

Key Stories Impacting WhiteFiber

Here are the key news stories impacting WhiteFiber this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $579,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

About WhiteFiber

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We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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