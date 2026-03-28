WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million.
Here are the key takeaways from WhiteFiber’s conference call:
- The company signed a 10-year, 40?MW IT load agreement with Nscale that represents roughly $865 million of contracted revenue (including escalators and installation), with the full tranche now scheduled for a May 31 ready?for?service date after a customer?driven change order and an investment?grade hyperscaler offtaker that materially improves financing optionality.
- Balance sheet and financing position strengthened — year?end cash of $114.4 million, no funded debt, an undrawn RBC facility, and a $230 million convertible note completed in January (4.5% coupon with a capped?call structure); management expects to secure debt financing for NC?1 in Q2 2026 and says they can fully fund NC?1 to completion.
- The cloud business is being repositioned toward enterprise/managed GPU deployments, including monetizing ~1,000 H200 GPUs for ~$26 million, but management expects near?term cloud revenue weakness with Q1 guidance of roughly $16 million–$17 million (April as the low point) before a mid?Q2 ramp and stronger second half.
- The company’s retrofit?first execution remains a differentiator — Montreal 3 was converted into a data center in ~6 months to support Cerebras, they’re exercising a CAD 24M purchase option to cut annual lease expense, and they continue to evaluate >1?GW of pipeline across small urban (5–20 MW) and large campus opportunities.
WhiteFiber Stock Down 11.3%
WYFI opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.44 million and a P/E ratio of -22.94. WhiteFiber has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $40.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WhiteFiber
Key Stories Impacting WhiteFiber
Here are the key news stories impacting WhiteFiber this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case: a Seeking Alpha piece argues the Q4 results are short?term noise and highlights the upcoming NC?1 program as a potential $865M inflection point for future revenue growth. WhiteFiber: Look Past Q4 Noise For The $865M NC-1 Inflection Point
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst conviction remains: Needham and HC Wainwright kept “buy” ratings even after trimming price targets, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s medium?term outlook despite the miss. Benzinga Analyst Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company release: WhiteFiber published its full Q4 and FY2025 results and commentary from management describing 2025 as transformational, providing the official detail and management tone investors will use to assess guidance and execution. WhiteFiber, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: WYFI reported EPS of ($0.67) vs. consensus of ($0.14), a significant miss even though revenue of $23.56M was modestly above estimates—this earnings surprise is the primary driver of the negative price reaction. MarketBeat Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and headline pressure: several outlets report analysts trimming forecasts/targets after the Q4 loss, and media coverage noted the stock’s immediate decline, amplifying selling pressure. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On WhiteFiber Following Q4 Loss
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $579,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.
About WhiteFiber
We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.
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