7,545 Shares in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 2.4%

PPLT stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $261.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.