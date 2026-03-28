Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3%

IWF stock opened at $412.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.26 and its 200 day moving average is $464.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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