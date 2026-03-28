Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,057.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,218.63. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,024.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,897,511.55. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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