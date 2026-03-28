NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

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NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

MMIT stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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