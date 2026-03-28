Generate Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.35 Million in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AppLovin by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $381.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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