Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,278,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,308 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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