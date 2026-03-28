Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys 27,351 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 115.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,057 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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