Net Worth Advisory Group Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,642,000 after buying an additional 239,518 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $193.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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