JOY (TSE:JOY) Insider Guido De Ciancio Sells 10,000 Shares

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) insider Guido De Ciancio sold 10,000 shares of JOY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,868.26. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position.

JOY Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. The stock has a market cap of C$385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. JOY Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

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JOY (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. JOY had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$41.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOY News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results show modest profitability (C$0.14 EPS, C$41.84M revenue) with a 13.3% net margin and 7.5% ROE; analysts still model positive EPS for the year — supports the current valuation and helps explain buying interest. JOY MarketBeat Report

Recent quarterly results show modest profitability (C$0.14 EPS, C$41.84M revenue) with a 13.3% net margin and 7.5% ROE; analysts still model positive EPS for the year — supports the current valuation and helps explain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media items in the feed concern public figures named “Joy” (Joy Behar, Joy-Anna Duggar) and TV commentary; these are pop?culture stories and do not relate to JOY Co., Ltd.’s operations or financials. Examples: reaction to Joseph Duggar’s arrest. Joy?Anna Duggar Reacts

Multiple media items in the feed concern public figures named “Joy” (Joy Behar, Joy-Anna Duggar) and TV commentary; these are pop?culture stories and do not relate to JOY Co., Ltd.’s operations or financials. Examples: reaction to Joseph Duggar’s arrest. Neutral Sentiment: More entertainment/TV coverage referencing Joy Behar (on?air incidents, criticisms from the White House, and segments about robots) — unrelated to the company’s business prospects. Representative links: Joy Behar/Robot Segment and White House Slams Joy Behar

More entertainment/TV coverage referencing Joy Behar (on?air incidents, criticisms from the White House, and segments about robots) — unrelated to the company’s business prospects. Representative links: and Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Guido De Ciancio sold 10,000 shares on March 23 at ~C$5.49 (?C$54,900), reducing his stake by ~6.5% though he still holds a large position — a small negative signal that could weigh on sentiment for some investors. Insider Transaction Details

JOY Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting JOY this week:

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Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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