Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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