Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Sells 146,500 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 146,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$2,365,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 605,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,785,285. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position.
Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.11, for a total transaction of C$3,222.00.
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 3,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$59,570.00.
Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$15.84 on Friday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDI
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.
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