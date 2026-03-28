Norden Group LLC Sells 30,252 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 51.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $261.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.75 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $283.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $278,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,832.19. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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