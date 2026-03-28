Lee Kelleher Wealth Management Sells 135,000 Shares of Brand Engagement Network Inc. $BNAI

Lee Kelleher Wealth Management lowered its position in Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management’s holdings in Brand Engagement Network were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Brand Engagement Network by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brand Engagement Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ BNAI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Brand Engagement Network Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Brand Engagement Network Profile

(Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

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