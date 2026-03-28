Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 45,710 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $54,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 484.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 440,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,268,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 364,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 311,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 170,848 shares during the period.

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Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

JBBB stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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