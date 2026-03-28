Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS is Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,403 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $75,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 90,528 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,466,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,620 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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