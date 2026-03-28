JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $147,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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