InvesTrust Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

InvesTrust acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:BA opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.