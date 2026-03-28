International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,239 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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