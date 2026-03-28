Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Upgraded at UBS Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$164.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.86.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$172.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$96.18 and a 1-year high of C$226.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.59% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded WPM to Buy, arguing that Wheaton’s low?risk streaming model and diversified growth are underappreciated by the market — this upgrade likely boosted investor appetite today. UBS Upgrade Article

UBS upgraded WPM to Buy, arguing that Wheaton’s low?risk streaming model and diversified growth are underappreciated by the market — this upgrade likely boosted investor appetite today. Positive Sentiment: Zacks revised up multiple near?term and fiscal EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028), indicating analysts now expect stronger earnings — supports a higher valuation and helps justify buying interest. (Zacks / MarketBeat research notes)

Zacks revised up multiple near?term and fiscal EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028), indicating analysts now expect stronger earnings — supports a higher valuation and helps justify buying interest. (Zacks / MarketBeat research notes) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are re?examining WPM’s valuation after recent volatility; these analyses may keep trading active as investors reassess whether the premium P/E is warranted given growth expectations. Valuation Article

Coverage pieces are re?examining WPM’s valuation after recent volatility; these analyses may keep trading active as investors reassess whether the premium P/E is warranted given growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg cut its price target on Wheaton (to 13,000 GBp), a bearish signal that can cap upside and temper momentum coming from upgrades. Berenberg PT Cut

Berenberg cut its price target on Wheaton (to 13,000 GBp), a bearish signal that can cap upside and temper momentum coming from upgrades. Negative Sentiment: A recent article flagged Wheaton’s 2026 dividend increase and raised questions about sustainability — that could pressure sentiment if investors worry about payout coverage or capital allocation trade?offs. Dividend Sustainability Article

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

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Wheaton is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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