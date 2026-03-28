International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,950,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 900,067 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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