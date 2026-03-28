Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,308 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rising crude and geopolitical risk lift near?term outlook — higher oil prices from Middle East tensions are cited as a catalyst for stronger cash flow and earnings potential for Exxon. What Lies Ahead for ExxonMobil Amid Surging Crude Prices?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target hikes: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $172 and kept an Overweight rating, supporting higher sentiment and buying. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price recommendation to $195 (from $159) and reiterated Outperform, adding upside to estimates and investor interest. Bernstein Raises Exxon Target
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades to earnings forecasts: Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, implying stronger forward earnings than consensus. MarketBeat: Erste Group note
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow — traders bought ~163,879 XOM call contracts (about a 30% increase vs. typical call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish bets that likely boosted intraday demand.
- Positive Sentiment: Operational execution: Exxon participated in the industry’s first fully automated offshore well placement in Guyana, showcasing tech-led efficiency gains that can lower costs and speed production growth. Halliburton & Guyana automation
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic portfolio moves: Exxon is weighing an exit from New Zealand to refocus on higher?return advantaged assets — a potential long?term efficiency play but not an immediate earnings driver. Exxon New Zealand exit
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside risk commentary: Several pieces note XOM’s valuation has risen sharply (one piece highlights XOM exceeding Nvidia by some measures) and question whether elevated oil prices could later expose valuation downside if prices normalize. Exxon vs. Nvidia valuation discussion
- Negative Sentiment: “Tailwind or trap?” analysts warn that while oil >$95 helps earnings now, higher valuations and sustained high prices raise the risk of sharper downside if geopolitical tensions ease. Oil Over $95: Tailwind or Trap?
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $713.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
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