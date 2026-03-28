Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,308 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $713.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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