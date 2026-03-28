Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) & Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) and Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Potomac Bancshares has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bank, National Association has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and Flagstar Bank, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potomac Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bank, National Association -3.68% -1.60% -0.13%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Potomac Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Flagstar Bank, National Association pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Potomac Bancshares pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bank, National Association pays out -7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Potomac Bancshares and Flagstar Bank, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potomac Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flagstar Bank, National Association 1 7 6 1 2.47

Flagstar Bank, National Association has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Flagstar Bank, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bank, National Association is more favorable than Potomac Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and Flagstar Bank, National Association”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potomac Bancshares $54.90 million 1.60 $9.70 million $2.16 9.07 Flagstar Bank, National Association $4.81 billion 1.13 -$177.00 million ($0.51) -25.56

Potomac Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flagstar Bank, National Association. Flagstar Bank, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potomac Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flagstar Bank, National Association beats Potomac Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potomac Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company offers Card Pay, cash management, merchant, financial planning, trust and estate, investment management, wealth management, full-service brokerage, retirement and insurance planning and products, asset allocation and management, and college planning services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.