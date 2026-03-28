Critical Survey: Carnival (NYSE:CUK) and AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI)

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) and AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival and AiRWA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $26.62 billion 0.17 $2.76 billion $2.00 12.03 AiRWA $12.82 million 1.27 $3.49 million $2.90 0.30

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than AiRWA. AiRWA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of AiRWA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of AiRWA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and AiRWA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 10.37% 28.39% 6.09% AiRWA -6.12% -0.40% -0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carnival and AiRWA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50 AiRWA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AiRWA has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats AiRWA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

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Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

About AiRWA

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Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

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