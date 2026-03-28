Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ANFGF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Antofagasta Stock Up 0.2%

About Antofagasta

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $44.08 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

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Antofagasta PLC, trading on the London Stock Exchange and as ADRs on the OTC market under the symbol ANFGF, is a leading Chilean copper producer with integrated exploration and mining operations. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and sale of copper concentrates, cathodes and related by-products such as molybdenum. Its core assets include the Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldivar mines, which leverage advanced technologies and large-scale infrastructure to optimise productivity and resource recovery.

Founded in the late nineteenth century as a regional railway operator, Antofagasta has transitioned into a global mining group with a diversified portfolio of operations and investments.

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